Fastenal jumps to all-time highs following Q1 report

Fastenal (FAST +4.6% ) is surging after its narrow Q1 earnings beat, but investors are focusing on the company’s stabilizing gross margin and improving operating margin.

FAST reported gross margin slipped to 47.7% from 48.8% in the year-ago quarter but analysts think the downtrend may have run its course, and operating margin rose 20 bps Y/Y to 20%, indicating an effective effort in managing costs.

Demand also remains healthy, as FAST delivered its eighth straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth; for Q1, net sales increased ~10% to $1.31B, in line with expectations.

Wells Fargo's Allison Polinak says FAST's March sales ended the quarter on a positive note, and "importantly... the spread between national account and non-national account growth narrowed to 11% vs. 13% previously. We view this as a positive indicator for the macro environment," showing that small businesses are growing as much as FAST's large multinational customers.

FAST has exposure to many cyclical, economically-sensitive industries such as construction, original equipment manufacturers, railroads, oil and gas, and transportation, and 85% of its business is generated from the U.S.

