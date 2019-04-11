EBay CEO fires back at Bezos

EBay (EBAY -4.7% ) CEO Devin Wenig takes to Twitter to respond to what's being considered something of a shot by Jeff Bezos in his annual letter to shareholders when he compared 20-year third-party seller growth sales on the two platforms (AMZN +52% vs. EBAY +20%).

"While I appreciate the ink dedicated to @ebay from the ceo of the company not focused on competition, think I”ll dedicate my letter to customers, purpose and strategy. We don’t compete with our sellers. We don’t bundle endless services to create barriers to competition," tweets Wenig.