New York to sue after EPA says no need for more GE Hudson River cleanup

New York state officials say they will sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for allowing General Electric (GE -0.4% ) to stop cleaning up the Hudson River of PCB contamination before the work was finished.

New York Gov. Cuomo and the state attorney general made the move shortly after the EPA said GE could stop dredging until further studies showed whether it had done enough cleanup to protect the environment and public health.

GE spent $1.7B over eight years on cleanup, including six years of dredging the Hudson River, under a 2006 consent decree with the EPA, but state officials say GE's work is "incomplete," and the EPA's issuance of a "certificate of completion" could make it harder for the agency to later require GE to perform more dredging or other remedial measures.