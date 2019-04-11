China Bat Group announces pricing of ~$3.7M registered direct offering

China Bat Group (GLG -0.5% ) has entered into a securities purchase agreement of ~$3.7M of its common stock in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms, the Company has agreed to sell 1.68M shares of its common stock.

The warrants will be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $2.2.

The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about April 15, 2019.

Maxim Group acted as sole placement agent for the offering.