Japan's operators receive 5G spectrum licenses

Four key operators have received 5G spectrum licenses that they requested in Japan, with an eye to launching services in the first half of 2020.

The awards come encumbered, though, with coverage obligations and security requirements.

NTT DoCoMo (DCMYY +0.1% ), KDDI (KDDIY +0.8% ), SoftBank (SFTBY -1.4% ) and Rakuten (RKUNY -0.7% ) each got 400 MHz of spectrum on the 28 GHz frequency. They also got 200 MHz on the 3.7 GHz band except for Rakuten, which requested 100 MHz.

DoCoMo and KDDI have promised to cover more than 90% of Japan within five years, while SoftBank is planning to cover 64% and Rakuten 56%.