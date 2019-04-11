Tianqi signs deal in governance of Chilean lithium miner SQM

China’s Tianqi Lithium reaches an agreement related to the governance of Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM -1.9% ) with shareholder Pampa Group, pulling back from conflict over the control of the Chilean lithium producer.

The agreement established that SQM board decisions and the company’s operations would be independent of both parties.

The $4.1B purchase of a 23.77% stake in SQM was approved in December but Pampa had tried to block the transaction, raising concerns that the move would allow the Chinese firm to access strategic information from the miner.