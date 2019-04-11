Equinox Gold closes strategic investment by Mubadala

Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXFF -1.6% ) announces that Mubadala Investment purchases $130M in convertible notes from Equinox Gold; the Notes have a 5-year term, with annual fixed interest rate of 5% and convertible at $1.05/share.

Also, the company converts $100M Mesquite acquisition facility into a new $130M corporate revolving credit facility, and re-pays $85M Aurizona construction facility and $20M Mesquite acquisition facility provided by Sprott Private Resource Lending

Equinox Gold expects to appoint a Mubadala nominee to its Board after annual general meeting on May 1, 2019.