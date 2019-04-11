FAA to meet tomorrow with airlines, unions on Boeing 737 MAX - Reuters

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will hold a meeting tomorrow with major U.S. airlines that fly Boeing's (BA +0.6% ) grounded 737 MAX airplanes and three major pilot unions.

The meeting will include safety representatives from American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines as well as officials from the three related unions.

The FAA says the meeting will help it "gather facts, information and individual views to further understand their views as FAA decides what needs to be done before returning the aircraft to service."

American and United have canceled flights through early June, while Southwest has canceled flights until the end of May because of the 737 MAX grounding following two fatal crashes.