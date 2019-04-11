Barclays pushes back against activist investor

Barclays (BCS +0.7% ) reinforces its opposition to Sherborne Investors' proposal to add Edward Bramson to its board, saying that he would be "a disruptive and uncollaborative influence" on the board.

The board recognizes "that Barclays does not yet perform at the level at which it should," and says it's focused on delivering returns above its cost of equity.

Says Bramson does not need to be on the board to express his suggestions and observations.

Adds that Sherborne's time-limited derivative position in Barclays narrows "its investment horizon to a more near-term bias," which misaligns Bramson's interests with those of Barclays's directors and other shareholders.

Also points out that Sherborne's resolution is an attempt to bypass its nominations process, "which is there for good governance reasons."

