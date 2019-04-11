Mountain Province reports 74% hike in Faraday diamond resource

Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD +8.7% ) spikes higher after saying the year-end 2018 updated inferred mineral resource at its Faraday 2 project in Canada surged 74% Y/Y to 5.45M carats of diamonds vs. its 2017 estimate of 3.13M carats.

MPVD also reports a total of 2.07m metric tons of kimberlite at the project, 49% above the previous estimate, with an overall grade of 2.63 carats/mt vs. 2.24 carats/mt in 2017.

MPVD says the attributed average value at Faraday 2 has increased to $140/carat, up 25% from the 2017 value of $112/carat.