Boeing CEO says 96 test flights completed with 737 MAX software fix

Boeing (BA +1.5% ) has completed 96 flights testing the performance of the 737 MAX with updated MCAS software for the plane's flight control system, CEO Dennis Muilenburg says.

"We continue to demonstrate that we’ve identified and met all certification requirements," the CEO said while speaking at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

Boeing also is bringing representatives into MAX flight simulators and showing them how the modified flight control system will feel in the cockpit.

The company says representatives from two-thirds of the 50 airlines that have the MAX in their fleets have tested the new software in a simulator.

Boeing likely will submit its plan to fix the MAX to the FAA and other regulators within the next two weeks, CNBC reports; approval by the regulators would be expected to take several more weeks.