Stocks stagnant as investors cautious ahead of Q1 results

Stocks finished near the flatline, as traders said markets were in a holding pattern ahead of the first big batch of quarterly earnings results starting tomorrow morning.

Many analysts and traders are wary of the coming earnings season, but expectations for Q1 results "have been ratcheted down on the heels of sluggish global growth, so the bar is low and it could set the stage for upside surprises," says U.S. Bank Wealth Management chief equity strategist Terry Sandven.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, Fastenal's better than expected earnings results helped spark industrials (+0.9%) to the top of the leaderboard, and financials (+0.6%) showed relative strength in front of earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo tomorrow.

On the flip side, a big drop in the health care sector (-1.2%) may have been caused by a move to reduce exposure from the year's worst performing sector.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, lifting the two-year yield 4 bps to 2.35% and the 10-year yield 3 bps to 2.50%.

WTI May crude settled 1.6% lower to $63.58/bbl, pulling back from the highest level in a month.