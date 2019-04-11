Boardroom changes at Citi Trends

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) announces that it entered into an agreement with Macellum to push forward the nomination of Macy's vet Peter Sachse to the board.

The company also announced that John Lupo will retire from the board and not stand for re-election at the 2019 Annual Meeting. Brian Carney will serve as chairman after Lupo's retirement.

Citi Trends will undergo a search for an additional independent director to be identified no later than September 30.

After the new director is selected, the board size will increase to eight members until the 2020 annual meeting.

