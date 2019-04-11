Eiger's lambda interferon shows positive effect in mid-stage HDV study

End-of-study post-treatment results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, LIMT HDV, evaluating Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:EIGR) peginterferon lambda in patients with hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection showed a positive effect. The data were presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

At week 48, participants receiving lambda 180 μg experienced an average 200-fold decline in HDV-RNA. Half (n=7/14) experienced more than a 200-fold decline.

At week 72, 36% (n=5/14) of patients achieved durable virologic response (HDV-RNA below the limit of quantitation) 24 weeks after treatment.

Eiger in-licensed global rights to lambda from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Development is ongoing.