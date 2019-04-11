KemPharm up 15% after hours as KP415 NDA nears finish line

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is up 15% after hours in response to its announcement that it plans to file a U.S. marketing application later this quarter or in early Q3 seeking approval for KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The company recently met with the FDA to discuss the requirements for a New Drug Application (NDA) and the agency said the data package would be sufficient to support a filing.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its plans.