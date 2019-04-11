Granite REIT reports equity offering of up to C$231M

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:GRP.U) to sell to underwriters on a bought-deal basis 3.26M stapled units at C$61.50 (US$45.98) each and use the proceeds to partly fund the potential acquisition of two properties.

Grants underwriters an option to buy up to an additional 489,000 units.

The potential acquisition is for one industrial income-producing property in Columbus, OH, and one development property located in Calgary, Alberta, for total expected costs of C$126.3M.

