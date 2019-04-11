Harvard invests in Blockstack token sale: Bloomberg

Blockstack, a crypto-company that's preparing for a $50M digital-token offering, is being backed by Harvard University's endowment, Bloomberg reports, citing a regulatory filing.

Charlie Saravia, a managing director at Harvard Management Co., is serving on an advisory committee formed for the token sale.

Harvard Management and two other investors have purchased ~95.8M of Blockstack's tokens value at ~$11.5M.

The company has applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer the tokens using a framework that allows smaller companies to sell shares with limited disclosure rules and allows less wealthy investors even if the securities don't trade on a major stock exchange.

If Blockstack's offering is approved, it's expected to be the first SEC-qualified token offering, the company said.

The offering of Stacks tokens will support the development of the company's decentralized computing network, which uses the digital currency.