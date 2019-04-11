Allegheny Tech sees Q1 earnings below consensus

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) -3.6% after-hours as it expects Q1 EPS of $0.10-$0.13, well below the $0.25 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $1B, in-line with consensus.

In its High Performance Materials and Components segment, ATI cites a greater than anticipated negative impact from the continued disruption in third party nickel powder billet supply, as well as higher operating costs.

In ATI’s Flat Rolled Products segment, the STAL joint venture experienced lower than anticipated demand in China, including continued softness in the high-end consumer electronics market.

For both segments, ATI believes the negatives will be reduced in Q2 and will not affect company performance in H2 2019.