Disney launches investor presentation on streaming strategy

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has kicked off its investor day, with the event squarely focused on details for its upcoming Disney Plus streaming service.

Over the course of a few hours, the company will also offer an update on its direct-to-consumer strategy (from Kevin Mayer, in charge of DTC and International) with presentations on Hulu, ESPN Plus and India's Hotstar.

It expects to stay away from earnings commentary, with its quarterly report scheduled for May 8 after the market close.