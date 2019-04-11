Coeur reports in-line Q1 production, top initiatives remain on track

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) says Q1 operating results were in line with company expectations, as production totaled 78.3K oz. of gold, 2.5M oz. of silver, 3.7M lbs. of zinc and 3.1M lbs. of lead.

For the full year, CDE expects to produce 334K-372K oz. of gold, 12.2M-14.7M oz. of silver, 25M-40M lbs. of zinc and 20M-35M lbs. of lead.

CDE says its top two initiatives for 2019 - successfully ramping up operating activities at Silvertip and completing the installation of the high-pressure grinding roll unit at Rochester - remain on-track.