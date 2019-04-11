Disney confirms branded streaming will be ad-free

At the Disney (NYSE:DIS) investor day, Direct-to-Consumer and International chief Kevin Mayer set the framework for its major streaming services going forward: Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu -- services the company will "likely bundle at a discounted price."

Painting a broad picture of revenue models, Mayer said that Disney Plus will be an ad-free subscription product. ESPN Plus has a limited-ad subscription model -- live sports breaks naturally lend themselves to ads -- and Hulu still has a choice of limited-ad subscriptions or slightly more expensive ad-free subs, along with its live-TV offering.

After a U.S. debut, Disney Plus will be launched in global markets over time. ESPN Plus is looking at Latin American expansion, and Hulu will expand overseas as well.

Disney's steering the ship at Hulu now with a 60% share, but the service is also co-owned by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), with a 30% stake, and WarnerMedia (NYSE:T), with 10%.