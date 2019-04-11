Sur de Texas nat gas pipeline seen starting by June

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) and IEnova's (NYSE:SRE) Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline to add U.S. natural gas export capacity to Mexico should come online by the end of June, a Mexican government official says.

The texas-to-Mexico pipeline had been expected to come online by mid-February but technical and other problems have delayed the project by more than a year.

Sur de Texas will connect with Enbridge's 2.6B cf/day Valley Crossing pipeline; once the entire pipeline system comes online, it will comprise the largest cross-border gas pipeline by volume.