China's ENN cancels deal to take over Toshiba's U.S. LNG business

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) says China's ENN has canceled an agreement to acquire its U.S. liquefied natural gas business, citing the failure to complete the transfer of assets by the end of March as planned when the deal was announced last November.

Toshiba's LNG business includes offtake obligations at the planned Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas, which is preparing to start up later this year.

Toshiba warned last week that the transfer of the assets had been delayed because the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has not yet approved the deal.