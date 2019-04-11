Amyris resumes down 23.5% after filing on credit agreement

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) has resumed trading after a postmarket halt, down 23.5% after hours.

That follows a filing where it notes entering into a credit agreement with Foris Ventures for $8M, which it borrowed in full on Monday. That note matures Oct. 14 of this year.

Foris is affiliated with director John Doerr of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, an owner of more than a 5% stake.

The company agreed to pay Foris a fee of $1M, which will be reduced to $0.5M if the note's repaid in full by July 15.

Amyris also said that due to restatements, it expects revenue for fiscal 2018 will be reduced by $12M-$16M, and net income by $7M-$11M.