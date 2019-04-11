Oil producers flaring enough gas to power every home in Texas - Bloomberg

The Permian Basin is producing so much natural gas that by the end of last year, oil and gas companies were burning off more than enough of the fuel to meet residential demand for the entire state of Texas, Bloomberg reports.

Permian producer Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield calls flaring "a black eye" for the industry, but because pipeline infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the Permian's rising oil output, companies must sometimes choose between flaring and slowing production.

The amount of gas flared in the Permian rose 85% last year, reaching 553M cf/day in Q4, according to consultant Rystad Energy, and the figure could be worse by now, as local prices that are hovering near zero will remain "under stress" until more pipelines come online, Moody’s says.

Some 4B cf of pipelines are expected come online in the next year or so, which should reduce but not eliminate the need to flare, says Ryan Sitton, head of the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Permian producers include PXD, EOG, LPI, FANG, CRZO, CXO, DVN, OXY, CVX, XOM, NBL, APC, APA, ECA, WPX, CDEV, REN, EGN, JAG, AXAS, HK, MCF, XEC, PE, SM, MTDR, QEP, ESTE, REI