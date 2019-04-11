Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be delayed 'years,' EC official says

Construction of the Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany will miss its year-end 2019 start-up target and may not be fully operational for "some years," forcing Russia to come to an agreement with Ukraine on future gas transits, a senior European Union official says.

The project is still waiting for a Danish permit, which could take at least another year, and the extra onshore transmission capacity needed to reach customers in southeast Europe would not be available by 2020, says Klaus-Dieter Borchardt, the EC's deputy director-general for energy.

"There will be some years of delay, for me that's clear, and that is our trump card" for talks with Russia on a new transit contract, Borchardt says.

Separately, Gazprom likely will rely on Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF) as a technology supplier for its Baltic LNG project after Royal Dutch Shell says it was quitting the venture.