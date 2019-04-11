Midland crude trades near weakest in four months - Reuters

West Texas Intermediate crude at Midland trades at its biggest discount to futures in nearly four months, Reuters reports, after Phillips 66 (PSX -0.1% ) closed a unit for maintenance at its 147K bbl/day Borger, Tex., refinery, adding to a backlog.

WTI Midland crude weakened to trade recently at a $7.40/bbl discount to U.S. crude futures, the biggest discount since mid-December and down from a $3.90 discount yesterday.

Traders say Midland crude prices have weakened as regional inventories approached record levels while production hits fresh peaks.