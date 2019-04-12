The tale of two historic launches

The most powerful operational rocket in the world, SpaceX's (SPACE) Falcon Heavy, launched its first commercial mission yesterday evening, with all three boosters returning to Earth.

At a price of $90M per launch, it's also about a third of the cost of its closest competitor, United Launch Alliance's (BA, LMT) Delta IV Heavy.

In other space news, Israeli spacecraft Beresheet failed to make a soft landing on the Moon (a first for a private entity). The lunar lander was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Feb. 21 and has orbited Earth and the Moon for six weeks.