May hints at customs union compromise

"There is actually more agreement in relation to a customs union than it is often given credit for when different language is used," Theresa May told MPs, just hours before met with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

That's her biggest hint yet that she’s less opposed to staying in a post-Brexit customs union with the EU than might appear.

Corbyn meanwhile wants a customs union with add-ons that would give the U.K. some kind of say in trade policy.

FTSE 100 +0.1% ; Sterling +0.1% to $1.3062.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP