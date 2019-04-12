Tesla now offering Model 3 leases

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has begun leasing its Model 3 sedan in the U.S., in a financing option that would increase the EV maker's base.

However, customers will not have the option to buy their cars at the end of the lease as Tesla intends to use the vehicles for its long planned Tesla Network ride sharing program.

Tesla has also halted online sales of its $35,000 Model 3, meaning the lowest-priced version available on the net for order is now the $39,500 Standard Plus (which includes Autopilot). The lowest-priced model can still be ordered by phone or in stores.