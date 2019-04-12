Retail responds to Bezos challenge

The retail industry has issued a forceful response to yesterday's challenge from Jeff Bezos, which dared Amazon's top competitors to "match our employee benefits and our $15 minimum wage."

"How about paying your taxes?" said Walmart's Dan Bartlett, adding that Amazon paid $0 in federal taxes on more than $11B in profits last year.

"We decided to put [tax savings] back into the community of our colleagues," Macy's CEO Jeffrey Gennette responded, while eBay CEO Devin Wenig fired back, saying, "we don't compete with our sellers. We don't bundle endless services to create barriers to competition."