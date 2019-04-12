Futures climb ahead of Q1 earnings

Earnings season kicks off in earnest today, with major U.S. banks - JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and PNC Financial - set to get the ball rolling before the opening bell.

Dow futures are up 175 points ahead of the Q1 reports, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by 0.5% .

While some analysts see an earnings recession ahead, that may not affect equity prices as much as one would think.

"The business cycle, or the profit cycle, works at a different speed than an economic cycle," said Joseph Zidle, chief investment strategist at Blackstone.

Oil is up 1.2% at $64.35/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1297/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.53%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV