U.S. exports to China slump 28% in Q1

China's total trade with the U.S slumped by 11% in the first three months of this year, according to the latest customs department data.

That's mainly due to a 28% slump in U.S. exports to China for the first quarter, in yuan-denominated terms.

Exports to the U.S. fell 3.7% over the same three months. In March alone, Chinese imports from the U.S. fell 21% while Chinese exporters shipped 10.6% more back to American consumers.

Shanghai closed flat at 3,189.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX