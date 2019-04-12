Finisar announces full redemption of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2033

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) to redeem all of the outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2033 on May 1, for cash at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Securities, together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The Securities are convertible at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on April 30 at a rate of 33.1303 shares of company’s common stock for each $1,000 principal amount of Securities.