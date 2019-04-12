Chevron to buy Anadarko in $33B cash and stock deal

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a stock and cash transaction valued at $33B, or $65 per share, enhancing its Upstream portfolio and strengthening its shale, deepwater and natural gas resource basins.

Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 in cash for each APC share.

The deal anticipates annual run-rate synergies of approximately $2B, and will be accretive to free cash flow and earnings one year after close.

If approved, Chevron said it also plans to boost its annual share buyback program to $5B from $4B.