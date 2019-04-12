PNC Financial Q1 NIM expands, expenses flat

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) Q1 net income of $1.27B, or $2.61 per share, increases from $1.24B, or $2.43 per share, a year ago as net interest margin expanded while expenses were flat.

EPS beats consensus estimate by a penny.

Compared with Q4 2018, net income fell from $1.35B, or $2.75 per share.

Q1 net interest income of $2.48B, flat vs. Q4 2018 and $2.36B in Q1 2018; net interest margin of 2.98% improves from 2.96% in Q4 and 2.91% from Q1 2018.

Q1 average loans of $228.5B increased 1% Q/Q and 3% Y/Y, with commercial lending of $154.7B up 2% Q/Q and 4% Y/Y.

Q1 return on average common equity of 11.13% fell from 11.83% in Q4 2018 and rose from 11.04% in the year-ago quarter.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $78.07 at Q1 end from $75.42 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

Previously: PNC Financial beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 12)