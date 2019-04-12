Fiat +3% on confident CEO talk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) CEO John Elkann tells shareholders at the annual meeting that the automaker is ready for bold action as it looks ahead to the future.

Elkann's statement has significance due to the merger speculation surrounding Fiat. A dramatic merger by Fiat with Renault, Peugeot or another auto major would also fall right in line with the philosophy of ex-chairman Sergio Marchionne.

At the annual meeting in Amsterdam Elkann also stated that he is confident Fiat will meet its 2019 guidance.