Goldman adds Exact Sciences to Conviction List in premarket analyst action

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) added to Goldman Sachs Conviction List.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) initiated with Overweight rating and $37 (34% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Collegium (NASDAQ:COLL) resumed with Buy rating and $29 (76% upside) price target at Janney Montgomery.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) initiated with Neutral rating and $65 (23% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) initiated with Overweight rating and $80 (38% upside) price target at Piper.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) upgraded to Buy with a $50 (28% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.