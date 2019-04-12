Goldman adds Exact Sciences to Conviction List in premarket analyst action

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) added to Goldman Sachs Conviction List.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) initiated with Overweight rating and $37 (34% upside) price target at JPMorgan.
Collegium (NASDAQ:COLL) resumed with Buy rating and $29 (76% upside) price target at Janney Montgomery.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) initiated with Neutral rating and $65 (23% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.
UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) initiated with Overweight rating and $80 (38% upside) price target at Piper.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) upgraded to Buy with a $50 (28% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.
