Polestar sets timetable for China manufacturing

Polestar debuts the Polestar 2 in China at an event in Shanghai.

The automaker confirms that production of the new electric performance vehicle will start in the Zhejiang Province in early 2020.

Polestar info: "Establishing the Polestar footprint initially in Norway and China highlights two of the world’s most influential electric car markets as primary targets for the brand. Around 20 facilities spread between 11 Chinese cities will be opened during 2020 – about one third of all initial Polestar Spaces expected to be opened globally."

Volvo owns a 50% stake in Polestar and Chinese parent Geely holds the other half.