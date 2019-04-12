JPMorgan +2.4% as Q1 EPS beats by 30 cents

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) rises 2.4% in premarket trading after Q1 EPS of $2.65 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.35 as corporate and investment bank profits rebound and consumer and community banking profits stay strong.
Q1 EPS compares with $2.37 in the year-ago quarter and $1.98 in Q4 2018.
In Consumer & Community Banking, average core loans rose 4% and client investment assets increased 13% to $312B; credit card sales volume rose 10%.
Q1 total average core loans of $916.6B vs. $907.3B in Q4 2018 and $861.1B in Q1 2018.
Q1 net interest income of $14.5B vs. $14.4B in Q4 and $13.3B a year ago.
Q1 net income of $9.18B increased from $7.07B in Q4 2018 and $8.71B in Q1 2018. By segment:
Consumer & Community Banking $3.96B vs. $4.03B in Q4 2018 and $3.33B in Q1 2018.
Corporate & Investment Bank $3.25B vs. $1.98B in Q4 and $3.97B a year earlier.
Commercial Banking $1.05B vs. $1.04B in Q4 and $1.03B in Q1 2018.
Asset & Wealth Management $661M vs. $604M in Q4 and $770M in the year-ago quarter.
Tangible book value per share of $57.62 at March 31, 2019 vs. $56.33 at Dec. 31, 2018.
Return on common equity of 16% increases from 12% in Q4 and 15% a year ago.
Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
