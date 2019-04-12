JPMorgan +2.4% as Q1 EPS beats by 30 cents

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) rises 2.4% in premarket trading after Q1 EPS of $2.65 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.35 as corporate and investment bank profits rebound and consumer and community banking profits stay strong.

Q1 EPS compares with $2.37 in the year-ago quarter and $1.98 in Q4 2018.

In Consumer & Community Banking, average core loans rose 4% and client investment assets increased 13% to $312B; credit card sales volume rose 10%.

Q1 total average core loans of $916.6B vs. $907.3B in Q4 2018 and $861.1B in Q1 2018.

Q1 net interest income of $14.5B vs. $14.4B in Q4 and $13.3B a year ago.