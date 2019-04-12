Autodesk, PTC get bull on catalysts

More details on Mizuho's after hours initiations of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), which analyst Matthew Broome started at Buy citing long-term catalysts and upside potential.

The analyst says Autodesk is “successfully extending its value proposition beyond its traditional design base” with expansions of lifestyle management, construction, and generative design and those will increase penetration with existing customers while expanding the overall TAM.

Broome thinks PTC's IoT platform is set to accelerate with new partnerships and the augmented reality offering.

