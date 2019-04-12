Adient +2% after BAML lift

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to a Buy rating from Neutral.

"Despite investor concerns of a looming liquidity crunch, our analysis indicates ADNT may be able to bridge the gap, as it is now in the process of refinancing its debt, which should provide much needed room to execute its turnaround," writes analyst John Murphy.

The firm assigns a price target of $25 to Adient, which works out to an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~5x on revised 2020 estimates from BAML.