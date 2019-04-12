Mallinckrodt completes enrollment in late-stage StrataGraft trial

Stratatech, a Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) company, has completed patient enrollment in its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of StrataGraft, an investigational regenerative skin tissue.

The study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of StrataGraft in autologous skin regeneration of complex skin defects due to severe thermal burns. 71 patients were enrolled.

The trial's primary endpoints include autograft sparing and durable wound closure.

Top-line data are expected by the end of 2019. The company anticipates submitting a BLA in 2020 if data is supportive.