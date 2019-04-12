ArcelorMittal payment to buy Essar Steel halted by India's top court

India’s Supreme Court orders ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to stop a payment to lenders to buy Essar Steel, delaying the company’s entry into India’s fast-growing steel market.

India’s bankruptcy court had approved MT’s $6B bid for debt-ridden Essar on March 8, but the Supreme Court has halted MT’s payment pending a review by a bankruptcy tribunal hearing appeals related to the case.

The ruling was in response to petitions by banks, which are fighting over how money to be received from the company’s sale should be distributed.