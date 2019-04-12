Kaleido Bio's KB195 shows ammonia-reducing effect in preclinical testing

Preclinical tests assessing Kaleido Biosciences' (NASDAQ:KLDO) Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidate KB195 showed its ability to reduce ammonia in healthy human microbiome samples. The results were presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

A preclinical study enrolled 47 subjects who were given a high-protein diet and randomized to receive either KB195, a comparator glycan or negative control, with dose escalation during the study. At a dose of 36 g twice daily, the KB195 group showed a 40.5% decrease in urinary nitrogen excretion, a statistically significant difference compared to control.

No safety signals were observed.

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KB195 in patients with urea cycle disorders will launch later this quarter.

The company is assessing another MMT candidate, KR174, in a non-IND clinical study in patients with cirrhosis.