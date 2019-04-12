Kaleido Bio's KB195 shows ammonia-reducing effect in study

A clinical study assessing Kaleido Biosciences' (NASDAQ:KLDO) Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidate KB195 showed its ability to reduce ammonia in healthy human microbiome samples. The results were presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

The study enrolled 47 subjects who were given a high-protein diet and randomized to receive either KB195, a comparator glycan or negative control, with dose escalation during the study. At a dose of 36 g twice daily, the KB195 group showed a 40.5% decrease in urinary nitrogen excretion, a statistically significant difference compared to control.

No safety signals were observed.

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KB195 in patients with urea cycle disorders will launch later this quarter.

The company is assessing another MMT candidate, KR174, in a non-IND clinical study in patients with cirrhosis.