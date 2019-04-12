Estee Lauder on watch after Argus PT boost

Argus lifts its price target on Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) to $195 from $180. The PT is a Street high, according to Bloomberg.

"The company continues to benefit from strong demand for high-end beauty products, and about one-third of its brands are posting double-digit revenue growth," writes analyst John Staszak.

"We also like its mix of retail stores, e-commerce, and 'travel retail' sales at major airports, and its efforts to invest in developing the business. The company has also steadily raised its dividend, which currently yields about 1.1%," he adds.

Argus has a long-term Buy rating on Estee Lauder.

Shares of Estee Lauder are up 29% YTD.