Axcella Health on deck for IPO

Axcella Health (AXLA) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech develops therapies to treat disorders related to dysregulated metabolism based on its AXA platform which, it says, harnesses the power of endogenous metabolic modulators. Lead candidate is AXS1665 for the potential treatment of hepatic insufficiency and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. A registration study possibly supporting a marketing application should start in H2 2020.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 33.9 (+17.3%); Net Loss: (36.1) (-16.8%); Cash Burn: (30.7) (-14.1%).