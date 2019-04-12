California utility rates could soar if PG&E-linked wildfires continue, report says

PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) rates could double if the company is found responsible for another wildfire disaster, according to a new report prepared for California's Gov. Newsom.

"The money has got to pop out somewhere in the economy of the state of California," says Cal-Berkeley's Steven Weissman, who helped prepare the report. "And it's most likely that it's going to hit all of us in one form or another."

Weissman says California wildfires caused more than $36B in damages over the last two years, of which PG&E claims $30B in liability, but the operating revenue of PG&E's electricity business is less than $13B/year.

Separately, PG&E names former state and federal regulator Nora Mead Brownell as its new board chair.