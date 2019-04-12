Toyota's hybrid master plan takes shape

Toyota (NYSE:TM) says it has heard from over 50 companies since announcing that it will offer free access to its hybrid technology patents.

The long game for the Japanese auto giant is to lower investment costs by incentivizing other companies to use its system and components, instead of developing hybrids from scratch.

"Until now we have been a tier 1 automaker, but now we also intend to become a tier 2 supplier of hybrid systems," says Toyota exec VP Shigeki Terashi.

Last year Toyota sold 1.6M hybrids globally to top the 1.3M all-battery EVs sold by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and all other automakers combined. The company has an internal goal to sell 5.5M electrified, Toyota-brand vehicles per year by 2030.